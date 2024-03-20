ADVERTISEMENT

Reminiscence and Creative Girl catch the eye

March 20, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Reminiscence and Creative Girl caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Adonis (Merchant) 41. Easy. Julius (Bhawani) 39. Moved freely. Battista (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Willy Wonkaa (app) 55, 600/41. Easy. Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Ataash (P. Shinde) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Juliette (Bhawani) 57, 600/41. Easy. Golden Goose (S. Saba) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Caliph (Sandesh), Lord Vader (Bhawani) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: Affluence (Nazil) 1-8, 600/40. Pressed. Attained (P. Shinde) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Sunburst (Saqlain), Mariana (J. Chinoy) 1-25, 600/42. Former better. Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-26, 600/44. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Creative Girl (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Chelsea (R. Ajinkya), Equalizer (Ranjane) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Regina Memorabilis (Hamir), Eclairage (V. Bunde) and Crystal Clear (app) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. First name who ended three lengths in front was the pick. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

