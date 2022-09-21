Races

Remediesofspring, Vulcanic, Turf Beauty, Walking Brave, Star Romance and Dominant excel

Remediesofspring, Vulcanic, Turf Beauty, Walking Brave, Star Romance and Dominant excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 21).

Outer sand: 600m: Butterfly (Ramandeep) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Laudree (P.S. Kaviraj), Euphoric (S. Kamble) 58.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Ignition (Manikandan) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Choir (Ramandeep) 58.5, 600/43. Unextended.

1000m: Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam), Aretha (Inayat) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former moved impressively and finished five lengths in front. Windermere (S. Kamble) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Showmanship (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Latter started three lengths behind and ended level. Vulcanic (rb), Raisina (M.S. Deora) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine nick, former finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Namak Halaal (rb) 41.5. Easy. Senora Bianca (Khet Singh) 40. Handy. Air Warrior (rb) 46.

800m: Dancing Queen (A.M. Alam) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/42. Worked well. Thomas Hardy (Khet Singh) 59, 600/44. Easy. Daiyamondo (Koshi Kumar) 1-3, 600/47. Emperor Ashoka (Inayat) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Blue Sapphire (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Ignition (Manikandan) 1-2.5,. 600/47.5. Willows (rb) 54.5, 600/41. Niggled. Grand Royal (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Renegade (S.A. Amit) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Smuggler's Cove - Night Of Stars) (rb), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Eternal Angel) (rb) 1-3, 600/48. They moved freely.

1000m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Impressed. Rubert (C. Brisson) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Well in hand. Cuban Pete (R. Manish) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine condition. A Wink Annda Smile (R. Manish) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Walking Brave (M. Bhaskar) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Impressed. Haran (A.M. Alam), Three Of A Kind (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Victory Walk (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. In fine trim. Embankment (R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Arakara (S. Imran) 1-12.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Isand Dreams) (R. Manish) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Fast Play (S.A. Amit) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. In fine condition. Tifosi (S. Imram) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43. Eased up. A 2-y-o (Dalis - Malakeya Ziba) (R. Manish), a 2-y- (Western Aristocrat - Setaglow) (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44. They are in good shape. Eyes Of Falcon (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Terra Nova) (R. Manish), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Vanity) (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Amore (S. Imran) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Good. Bohemian Grandeur (Farhan Alam) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. Moved freely. Glorious Grace (A.M. Alam) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 800/56, 600/40.5. She moved well within herself. Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-22, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-19, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/41. A fine display. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Strode out well.


