Remediesofspring takes the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

Sebastian-trained Remediesofspring (Ashhad Asbar astride) won the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the season held here on Saturday (April. 30). The winner is the property of Miss Ameeta Mehra. Jockey Ashhad Asbar won two more races on the day. 1. DODDABETTA HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: PRICE STRIKER (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Lady Zeen (Ramandeep) 2, Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 3 and Kings Pride (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Antigua. 2-3/4, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m, 19.34s. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Uthaiah. 2. FOREST TREASURE PLATE (1,300m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ADMIRAL SHAW (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Sinatra (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Terminator (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Cynosure (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Royal Monarch. 3, 2-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 24.50s. Owners: M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm & Mr. V.C. Narasimha Reddy. Trainer: Sebastian. 3. MOUNTBATTEN HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 20 to 45: HALLUCINATE (Farid Ansari) 1, Symphony In Style (P. Vikram) 2, Excellent Star (M.S. Deora) 3 and Dun It Again (Kiran Naidu) 4. 1, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 24.95s. Owner: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Trainer: R. Foley. 4. STAR BARON HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (outstation horses eligible): ALEXANDRE DUMAS (K. Sai Kiran) 1, Amendment (M.S. Deora) 2, Wind Symbol (C. Umesh) 3 and Anastasia (B. Dharshan) 4. 4, 1-1/4 and lnk. 1m, 16.74s. Owner: Mr. Fardeen A. Malick. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman. 5. NILGIRIS 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o Indian Fillies (Terms): REMEDIESOFSPRING (Multidimensional-Prescription) Ashhad Asbar 1, PRICELESS BEAUTY (Kingda Ka-Ashtoh) Kiran Naidu 2, QUEEN SPIRIT (Fiero-Windsor Forest) C. Umesh 3 and CRIMSON ROSE (Equiano-Thurayaat) Kuldeep Singh 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m, 31.42s. Owner: Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Sebastian. 6. DENNY CRANE HANDICAP (1,300m), rated 40 to 65: IGNORANCE IS BLISS (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Valeska (Ramandeep) 2, Annexed (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Soul Mate (Farhan Alam) 4. 1/2, 1 and 4-3/4. 1m, 23.56s. Owner: Mr. Cheriyan Abraham. Trainer: Anil Kumar. 7. DODDABETTA HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: SENORA BIANCA (Gaurav Singh) 1, Break The Silence (B. Darshan) 2, Majestic Charmer (C. Umesh) 3 and Tifosi (A. Imran Khan) 4. Not run: Cineraria. 4, 3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 18.60s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramnathan.