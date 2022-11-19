Remediesofspring, Supreme Dance, Spectacle and The Awakening work well

November 19, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Remediesofspring, Supreme Dance, Spectacle and The Awakening worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 19).

Outer sand: 600m: Sovereign Power (rb) 45. Easy. Thomas Hardy (rb) 44. Easy. Windsor Walk (Manikandan) 42.5. Urged. Grand Royal (Indrajeet Kumar) 43.5. Pushed. Lady Zeen (rb) 46.5. Glorious Legend (rb) 42. Extended.

800m: Remediesofspring (rb), Supreme Dance (A.M. Alam) 54, 600/40.5. They pleased. Dancing Queen (rb), Current View (Inayat) 58, 600/43. They moved freely. Angel Heart (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Unextended. Santamarina Star (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Loch Lomond (Mudassar) 59, 600/44. Handy. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Proposed (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Good. Dear Lady (Mudassar) 56.5, 600/42.5. Urged. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 56, 600/40. In fine nick. Golden Marina (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 1-0, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Ascot Queen (Farid Ansari) 58, 600/42.5. Extended. Mystical Magician (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. The Awakening (Mudassar) 54, 600/40. Moved impressively. Star Aristocrat (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Conscious Keeper (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1000m: Albinus (Yash Narredu) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Sheer Elegance (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Urged. The Intimidator (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Handy. Demesthenes (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Immoral Love (rb), Ziana (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/44.5. They were eased up in the last part. Fabulous Show (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Wood Art (rb) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45. Eased up.

1200m: Anatolia (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/56, 600/44. Moved well.

Inner sand: 600m: Wilbur (rb) 40.5. Speedy. Chaitanya (B. Dharshan) 40. Worked well. Symphony In Style (rb) 41.5. Shaped well. Star Of Texas (rb) 44. Urged.

800m: Protea (rb), 58.5, 600/43. Fit. Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam), War Emblem (Inayat) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. Abilitare (S. Imran), Durango (B. Dharshan) 55.5, 600/41.5. They were extended and finished level. Butterfly (rb) 59.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Glorious Grace (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-1, 600/46. Moved on tight reigns. Ocean Love (rb), Red Sea (rb) 58.5, 600/43. They were pushed and the former finished three lengths in front. Princess Saaraa (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Ridden out.

1000m: Memory Lane (rb), Authentic Bell (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. A fit pair. Radiant Joy (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Worked well. Renzaccio (K.V. Baskar) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Magical Wish (rb)) 1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Platini (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/45. Eased up in the straight. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Fast Play (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Cairo (R. Manish) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43. In good condition. Wonder Blaze (R. Manish) 1-8.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Impressed. Majestic Wind (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

Related Topics

horse racing

