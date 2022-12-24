ADVERTISEMENT

Remediesofspring claims the South India 1000 Guineas 

December 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Yash Narredu piloting Remediesofspring past the winning post in the South India 1000 Guineas at the Madras Race Club on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Remediesofspring’s jockey Yash Narredu and trainer J. Sebastian, centre, are all smiles after receiving the prizes from M.A.M.R. Muthiah for winning the South India 1000 Guineas at the Madras Race Club held on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Trainer Sebastian’s ward Remediesofspring, ridden by Yash Narredu, won the South India 1000 Guineas (1,600m), the first classic of the season here on Saturday (Dec. 24). The winner is owned by Miss Ameeta Mehra.

Remediesofspring, who took a smart jump, was racing second for a while before responding well to the urgings and kicked on gamely to triumph. Yash Narredu scored a treble on the day.

1. SQUANDERER HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): BREAK THE SILENCE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Oberon (Farid Ansari) 2, Star Fling (M.S. Deora) 3 ans Dancing Queen (A.M. Alam) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and 1, 1m, 8.26s. ₹131 (w), 15, 12 and 33 (p), SHP: 62, FP: 328, Q: 115, Tla: 1,896. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

2. ROYAL TERN HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: DUN IT AGAIN (Angad) 1, Preakness (Yash Narredu) 2, Admiral Shaw (M.S. Deora) 3 and Empress Royal (S. A. Amit) 4. 4-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.85s. ₹48 (w), 12, 10 and 13 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 119, Q: 22, Tla: 283. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prsad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

3. ZURBARAN HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: SPECTACLE (Yash Narredu) 1, Hallucinate (Farid Ansari), Senora Bianca (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 4. 1, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.08s. ₹16 (w), 13, 16 and 27 (p), SHP: 94, FP: 158, Q: 178, Tla: 942. Owner: Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB EQUINE HOSPITAL GOLDEN JUBILEE TROPHY (2,000m), rated 40 to 65, (outstations horses eligible): FOREVER (Yash Narredu) 1, Sweet Fragrance (M.S. Deora) 2, Wellington (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Rubert (Neeraj) 4. 5, 1 and 2-3/4. 2m, 7.07s. ₹42 (w), 39, 19 and 36 (p), SHP: 374, FP: 827, Q: 2169, Tla: 10,343. Owner: M/s. Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. SARDAR K.B RAMACHANDRARAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): TIME AND TIDE (A. Sandesh) 1, Swarga (Neeraj) 2, I Want It All (C. Brisson) 3 and Miss Allure (S.A. Amit) 4. 6-1/2, 4-3/4 and lnk. 1m, 13.85s. ₹17 (w), 11, 19 and 19 (p), SHP: 41, FP: 86, Q: 68, Tla: 768. Owner: M/s. Bachhawat Farms rep by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

6. THE SOUTH INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (Gr.II), (1,600m), 3-y-o Indian Fillies only (Terms): REMEDIESOFSPRING (Multidimensional-Prescription) Yash Narredu 1, POLISHED GIRL (Excellent Art-Polished Chrome) Suraj Narredu 2, PLACE VENDOME (Phoenix Tower-Aquamarine) P. Trevor 3 and MYSTERIOUS ANGEL (Smuggler’s Cove-Mykonos) P.S. Chouhan 4. 1-1/2 , 2 and 2. 1m, 39.96s. ₹119 (w), 29, 14 and 22(p), SHP: 35, FP:460, Q: 107, Tla: 1,798. Owner: Miss Ameeta Mehra. Trainer Sebastian.

7. TRACK LIGHTNING HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: ROYAL MONARCH (Farid Ansari) 1, Dancing Grace (C. Brisson) 2, Turf Beauty (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Mystical Magician (Inayat) 4. 1-1/4, 5-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 28.11s. ₹62 (w), 22, 20 and 23, SHP: 55, FP: 217, Q: 108, Tla: 1,271. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

8. TRACK LIGHTNING HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SHEER ELEGANCE (S.A. Amit) 1, Shez R Star (B. Dharshan) 2, Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 3 and Black Label (C. Brisson) 4. Not run: Jungle Dreams. 1-1/4, 1 and snk. 1m, 28.91s. ₹92 (w), 20, 17 and 10 (p), SHP: 79, FP: 419, Q: 124, Tla: 4,432. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

Jkt: ₹57,834 (one tkt.); runner-up: ₹953 (26 tkts.); mini jkt: ₹22,625 (one tkt.), Tr (i): ₹98 (212 tkts.), (ii): ₹4,762 (7 tkts).

