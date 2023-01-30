Reigning Beauty for the upper division of the Wolf777 Plate

January 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 29, 2023 06:19 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer L.D’Silva’s Reigning Beauty should score over rivals in the upper division of the Wolf777 Plate, the main event of Monday’s (Jan. 30) races.

1. GENTLEMANS DEAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.15 p.m.: 1. Pinatubo (9) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Protocol (3) Ajay Kumar 57.5, 3. My Master (1) Aneel 56.5, 4. Urgent (7) Rafique Sk. 56.5, 5. Varenna (4) A. Sandesh 56.5, 6. Fresh Hope (8) Shivansh 55.5, 7. Classical Music (2) Gaurav Singh 55, 8. Saint Emilion (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 9. Ilango (5) G. Naresh 54.

1. VARENNA, 2. SAINT EMILION, 3. FRESH HOPE

2. WOLF777 PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 1.45: 1. Colt Pistol (2) G. Naresh 56, 2. Great Combo (3) Aneel 56, 3. Alcahol Free (5) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 4. Bold Beauty (8) Santosh Raj 54.5, 5. Moon Walk (6) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 6. Proud Girl (1) Mohit Singh 54.5, 7. Reigning Beauty (4) A. Sandesh 54.5 and 8. Taaliyah (7) Rafique Sk. 54.5.

1. REIGNING BEAUTY, 2. BOLD BEAUTY, 3. PROUD GIRL

3. ASTANA PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.15: 1. Mr. Perfect (1) Mohit Singh 60, 2. Picture Me (7) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 3. Golden Forza (8) Kuldeep S 58, 4. Ashwa Shirwal (9) G. Naresh 57, 5. High Reward (5) Md. Ekram Alam 55.5, 6. Deccan Ranger (2) Santosh Raj 54.5, 7. Euphoria (6) B. Nikhil 53, 8. Inderdhanush (3) Md. Ismail 51.5 and 9. Track Blazer (4) Gaurav Singh 50.5.

1. HIGH REWARD, PICTURE ME, 3. DECCAN RANGER

4. WOLF777 PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.45: 1. Commanding Knight (3) Santosh Raj 56, 2. MN’s Council (4) Aneel 56, 3. Barchetta (1) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 4. Fara (2) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 5. Nkalanzinzi (5) Surya Prakash 54.5, 6. Queen Empress (8) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Santa Barbara (6) S. Saqlain 54.5 and 8. Warwick (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5.

1. QUEEN EMPRESS, 2. WARWICK, 3. FARA

5. FIRE ARCH PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. City Of Blessing (1) Mukesh Kumar 60.5, 2. Show Me Your Walk (7) Ajay Kumar 56, 3. Char Ek Char (5) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 4. Painted Apache (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. Star Babe (6) Gaurav Singh 54, 6. Angel Tesoro (4) G. Naresh 53.5, 7. Southern Act (8) Md. Ismail 53.5 and 8. Indian King (3) B. Nikhil 50.

1. CHAR EK CHAR, 2. PAINTED APACHE, 3. ANGEL TESORO

6. ASTANA PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Sally (8) Shivansh 60, 2. Vision Of Rose (7) Sonu Kumar 59.5, 3. Stoic Hero (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Divine Connection (5) Md. Ekram Alam 55.5, 5. Nucleus (3) Mohit Singh 55.5, 6. Happy Go Lucky (1) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 7. Arba Wahed Arba (2) S. Saqlain 52.5, 8. Sound Echo (4) Kuldeep S 52 and 9. Chenab (6) Surya Prakash 51.

1. SALLY, 2. STOIC HERO, 3. VISION OF ROSE

7. ASMANGADH FORT PLATE (1,400m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4.15: 1. Creative Art (8) Santosh Raj 62, 2. Jack Daniel (3) Gaurav Singh 62, 3. My Grandeur (10) B. Nikhil 62, 4. Shubhrak (7) Mukesh Kumar 62, 5. Special Effort (6) M. Madhu Babu 62, 6. Black Opal (5) A.A. Vikrant 61.5, 7. Good Tidings (2) Mohit Singh 61, 8. Life Is Good (1) Md. Ismail 61, 9. Silver Lining (13) S. Saqlain 60, 10. Honourable Lady (4) Kiran Naidu 59.5, 11. Good Day (11) Surya Prakash 59, 12. Raniji (9) Rafique Sk. 57.5 and 13. Ar Superior (12) P. Sai Kumar 55.

1. SILVER LINING, 2. BLACK OPAL, 3. GOOD TIDINGS

8. GENTLEMANS DEAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) Maiden, 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.45: 1. Plethora (7) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Black Eagle (4) A. Sandesh 58, 3. Gaugain (1) Santosh Raj 58, 4. Life’s Living (2) Sonu Kumar 57.5, 5. Divine Destiny (5) Surya Prakash 57, 6. Pancho (8) Ajay Kumar 57, 7. Eastern Blaze (6) Shivansh 56, 8. Exclusive Luck (9) Md. Ismail 56 and 9. N R I Angel (3) G. Naresh 56.

1. PANCHO, 2. LIFE’S LIVING, 3. BLACK EAGLE

9. BLUE ICE PLATE (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Blast In Class (9) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Gusty Note (4) Sonu Kumar 60, 3. N R I Majestic (10) Rafique Sk. 60, 4. Nishaan (3) Mohit Singh 60, 5. Sorry Darling (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 6. Sweet Melody (7) Aneel 57, 7. Dream Jewel (8) Gaurav Singh 55, 8. Ella Eldingar (5) Kuldeep S 55, 9. Alina (2) G. Naresh 53.5 and 10. It’s My Life (1) B. Nikhil 51.5.

1. GUSTY NOTE, 2. IT’S MY LIFE, 3. BLAST IN CLASS

Day’s Best: QUEEN EMPRESS

Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6, (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.