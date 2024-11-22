Regal Reality, Corinthian, West Brook, Disciple, Exceed and El Rey catch the eye

Regal Reality, Corinthian, West Brook, Disciple, Exceed and El Rey caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 22).

Inner sand:

1200m: Defence Counsel (Srinath), Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. The Whisperquietly (Srinath), Lady Invictus (Tousif) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. They moved well.

1400m: Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Eternal Glory (Rayan), Spirit Dancer (rb) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. El Rey (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Romantic Star) (Shinde) 42.5. They moved impressively.

1000m: Konkaraah (Saddam H), Ceremonial (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together.

1200m: Grey Impact (rb), Rightly Noble (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Imperial Blue (Salman K), Torobravo (Pavan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Dr Ash (Salman K), Alamgir (Pavan) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They moved on the bit. Perfect Attitude (Saddam H), Khazana (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Exceed (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Magnus (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Vibrant Queen (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Rodney (Pavan), Carter (Salman K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. They moved freely. Disciple (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Pharazon (Pavan), Sunlit Path (Salman K) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former showed out. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Retains from. Art Of Romance (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. West Brook (Akshay) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

