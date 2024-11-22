ADVERTISEMENT

Regal Reality, Corinthian, West Brook, Disciple, Exceed and El Rey catch the eye

Published - November 22, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Regal Reality, Corinthian, West Brook, Disciple, Exceed and El Rey caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 22).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1200m: Defence Counsel (Srinath), Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. The Whisperquietly (Srinath), Lady Invictus (Tousif) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. They moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

600m: Eternal Glory (Rayan), Spirit Dancer (rb) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. El Rey (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Romantic Star) (Shinde) 42.5. They moved impressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Konkaraah (Saddam H), Ceremonial (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together.

1200m: Grey Impact (rb), Rightly Noble (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Imperial Blue (Salman K), Torobravo (Pavan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Dr Ash (Salman K), Alamgir (Pavan) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They moved on the bit. Perfect Attitude (Saddam H), Khazana (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Exceed (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Magnus (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Vibrant Queen (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Rodney (Pavan), Carter (Salman K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. They moved freely. Disciple (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Pharazon (Pavan), Sunlit Path (Salman K) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former showed out. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Retains from. Art Of Romance (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. West Brook (Akshay) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US