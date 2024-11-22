 />

Regal Reality, Corinthian, West Brook, Disciple, Exceed and El Rey catch the eye

Published - November 22, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Regal Reality, Corinthian, West Brook, Disciple, Exceed and El Rey caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 22).

Inner sand:

1200m: Defence Counsel (Srinath), Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. The Whisperquietly (Srinath), Lady Invictus (Tousif) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. They moved well.

1400m: Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Eternal Glory (Rayan), Spirit Dancer (rb) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. El Rey (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Romantic Star) (Shinde) 42.5. They moved impressively.

1000m: Konkaraah (Saddam H), Ceremonial (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together.

1200m: Grey Impact (rb), Rightly Noble (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Imperial Blue (Salman K), Torobravo (Pavan) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Dr Ash (Salman K), Alamgir (Pavan) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They moved on the bit. Perfect Attitude (Saddam H), Khazana (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Exceed (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Stretched out well. Magnus (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Vibrant Queen (R. Pradeep) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Rodney (Pavan), Carter (Salman K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. They moved freely. Disciple (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Pharazon (Pavan), Sunlit Path (Salman K) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former showed out. Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Retains from. Art Of Romance (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. West Brook (Akshay) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A fine display.

