Regal Command, Perfect Win, Sinner and Arbitrage catch the eye

ADVERTISEMENT

Regal Command, Perfect Win, Sinner and Arbitrage caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 10) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Dufy (Merchant) 42. Easy.

800m: Wild Thing (Parmar), Pure (D.A. Naik) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Kings Ransom (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy. Daulat Mai (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Pushed in the last part. Arbitrage (Zervan), Wayin (Zameer) 51, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Flaming Fire (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/39. Moved well. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Adamas (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Pushed. Golden Lioness (Yash), Immortal Love (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Steppenwolf (Zervan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Edmund (Ajinkya), Hilad (Shubham) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Multiencrypted (Dhebe), Jetfire (Daman) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Former finished well clear.

1400m: Super Girl (C.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Moved impressively. 2/y/o Perfect Stride/Oojah (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. Easy. Perfect Win (rb), Toussaint (Vinod) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former was superior. 2/y/os New Dimension (Yash), Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Note the former. 2/y/o Balius Warrior (Merchant), Star Gallery (Shubham) 1-9, 600/42. Pair urged and the former ended two lengths in front. Princess Carolina (Jaykumar), Evening Breeze (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Sinner (Saba), Flying Visit (Mansoor) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former responded well while the latter was eased up and finished far behind. 2/y/os She’s A Teaser (S.J. Sunil), Believe (Merchant) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was pushed and finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on Oct. 9 (race track):

1400m: Doc Martin (Zervan), Django (Nazil), Walshy (Vishal), Blue’s Pride (Bhawani) and Sufiyah (Shahrukh) 1-27, 600/37. Won by: 1, Dist, Dist. Doc Martin who was racing second throughout the race took over the lead from Walshy in the straight and won the race comfortably. Django, who was running fourth till the bend, came very well on the outside and finished a notable second. Sufiyah planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.