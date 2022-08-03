Races

Regal Command, Mozelle and Singer Sargent show out

Regal Command, Mozelle and Singer Sargent showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 3) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Gilt Edge (Prasad) 42. Easy.

800m: Sweet Emotion (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 56, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Truth And Dare (Ajinkya), Lady Di (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Superlative (Ajinkya), Menilly (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Both moved together freely. Agostino Carracci (Nazil) 57, 600/42. Easy. Camille (Agarwal) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Golden Neil (Dashrath) 52, 600/38. Pushed. Buckley (Sandesh), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Pisa (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Easy. 3/y/o Tenth Star/ On Fleek (M. Alam) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Sinner (Mansoor) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Amped (Daman), Pure (Dhebe) 55, 600/41. Both were easy. Carlos (Ayyar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Snowfall (Towfeeq) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mozelle (Towfeeq) 52, 600/39. Shaped well. Sim Sim (Merchant), Mad Love (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Magneto (S. Sunil) 56, 600/42. Urged.

1000m: In Contention (V. Jodha), Own Voice (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Souza (C. Umesh), Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Both are in good shape. Michigan (S. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/43. Urged. Farrell (Ajinkya), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both moved impressively. Sunrise (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Lagertha (Zameer), Baku (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Botero (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Singer Sargent (P. Naidu), Murwara Princess (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Goldiva (Mosin) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 600/44. Moved freely.


