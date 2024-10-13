Redefined upstages Santissimo to claim the HPSL Pune Derby

Trainer Prasanna Kumar’s colt Redefined, piloted by Akshay Kumar, won the HPSL Pune Derby (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of the Pune racing season here on Sunday, October 13. The winner is owned by Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Prasanna Kumar, Mr. K. Kamesh & Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd.

Redefined, the second favourite at 5-to-1, was skilfully positioned in fourth place from the 1000m until the final bend. As they entered the home straight, Redefined surged forward to take the lead and held off a late charge from the fast-finishing Santissimo to secure victory.

Following the race, Trevor, who rode the favourite Santissimo, lodged an objection against Akshay claiming interference in the final 400m. According to Trevor, Akshay had drifted into his path, breaking Santissimo’s momentum, and had accidentally struck his mount on the face with the whip. However, after reviewing the incident, the Stewards dismissed the objection.

Suresh Paladugu, managing director of HPSL, while expressing his gratitude to the RWITC committee after presenting the Derby trophy, announced that HPSL would sponsor the Pune Derby for the next five years and co-sponsor the Indian Derby in Mumbai.

1. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m): ESCAPE VELOCITY (A. Sandesh) 1, Silver Braid (Gore) 2, Toscana (N.B. Kuldeep) 3 and Sentinel (Bhawani) 4. 4, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 8.62s. ₹20 (w), 15, 53 and 20 (p). SHP: 132, FP: 667, Q: 648, Tanala: 4,045 and 1,261. Favourite: Escape Velocity. Owner: Mr. Neil Madan Bahal. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

2. PIONEER TROPHY (1,600m): CHRISTOPHANY (Antony Raj S) 1, Fast Pace (Vivek G) 2, Tehani (Akshay K) 3 and Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 4. 3-1/2, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 36.98s. ₹68 (w), 12, 20 and 13 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 572, Q: 351, Tanala: 1,187 and 509. Favourite: In Thy Light. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m): APEROL (C.S. Jodha) 1, Pure (P. Dhebe) 2, Lord Eric (Akshay K) 3 and Quicker (Bharat) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 8.36s. ₹19 (w), 12, 12 and 17 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 135, Q: 79, Tanala: 201 and 52. Favourite: Aperol. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz A. Peerbhoy, Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. Preeti C. Shah & Mr. Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

4. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (1,200m): MISS AMERICAN PIE (N.S. Parmar) 1, Time And Tide (Sandesh) 2, Magileto (Trevor) 3 and Baby Bazooka (Vivek G) 4. Long Neck, Short Head and 1/2. 1m, 7.11s. ₹24 (w), 13, 18 and 29 (p). SHP: 20, FP: 109, Q: 54, Tanala: 251 and 180. Favourite: Miss American Pie. Owners: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

5. HPSL PUNE DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,000m): REDEFINED (Phoenix Tower-Symi) (Akshay Kumar) 1, Santissimo (Gusto-Beldon Hill) (Trevor) 2, Dash (Phoenix Tower-See the Sunrise) (Yash) 3 and Inquilab (Planetaire-Sapphire Rose) (Antony Raj) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 2-1/4. 2m, 3.95s. ₹47 (w), 17, 13 and 15 (p). SHP: 52, FP: 88, Q: 21, Tanala: 294 and 217. Favourite: Santissimo. Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Prasanna Kumar, Mr. K. Kamesh & Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY (1,400m): COME SEPTEMBER (C.S. Jodha) 1, Mumtaz (Vivek G) 2, Star Impact (Yash) 3 and Knight Crusader (Antony Raj) 4. Short Head, 1-3/4 and Long Neck. 1m, 25.89s. ₹44 (w), 15, 12 and 26 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 306, Q: 59, Tanala: 1,010 and 519. Favourite: Bluebird. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad & Mr. Deepak S. Sharma. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Note: Bluebird jumped out awkwardly dislodging his rider Saqlain who escaped unhurt.

7. JAYANT M. SHAH & CHAMPAK M. SHAH GOLD TROPHY (2,400m): BUGATTI (Vivek G) 1, Doron (Saqlain) 2, Divine Hope (Yash) 3 and Uzi (C.S. Jodha) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 3. 2m, 33.60s. ₹25 (w), 18 and 25 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 94, Q: 93, Tanala: 242 and 54. Favourite: Bugatti. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dunjibhoy & Ms. Anosha Meyers rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. VINAYAK TROPHY (1,400m): WHATSINANAME (S. Saqlain) 1, She’s A Teaser (Ajinkya) 2, Sorrento Secret (A. Prakash) 3 and Showman (Sandesh) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 27.14s. ₹17 (w), 11, 14 and 20 (p). SHP: 52, FP: 95, Q: 61, Tanala: 307 and 113. Favourite: Whatsinaname. Owners: Mr. Saleem A. Jasdanwalla, Mr. & Mrs. Keky S. Patell & Mr. Asad Siddiqui. Trainer: Asad Siddiqui.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,240 (59 tkts.) & 30%: 577 (142 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 665 (42 tkts.), (ii) 1,148 (28 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 3,830 (21 tkts.), 30%: 907 (38 tkts.).

