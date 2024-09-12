ADVERTISEMENT

Redefined, Knight Crusader and Pride’s Prince catch the eye

Updated - September 12, 2024 05:08 pm IST - PUNE:

Redefined, Knight Crusader and Pride’s Prince caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 12) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Golden Rule (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 40. Easy. Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain) 41. Easy.

800m: Thrill Of Brazil (Nirmal) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Malet Spring (Kamble) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Zip Along (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Chat (Shahrukh) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Misty (Pranil) 52, 600/38. Shaped well. Exotic Star (app), Gold Caviar (app) 51, 600/38. Former was pushed and finished well clear. Knight Crusader (Hamir), Pride’s Prince (Shelar) 50, 600/38. They moved level impressively. Villanelle (Umesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Land Of Plenty (T.S. Jodha), Taabirr (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Silver Braid (Hamir), Speak The Breed (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Cache (Umesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Good work.

1200m: Redefined (S. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed. Black Thunder (app) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Urged.

1400m: Lord And Master (Kaviraj) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Worked freely.

