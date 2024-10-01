GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Redefined and Supernatural impress

Published - October 01, 2024 06:11 pm IST - Pune:

Redefined and Supernatural impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 1) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Kings Love (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy.

800m: Knotty Legend (S. Shareef) 56, 600/41. Easy. Eaton Square (Sandesh) Worked well. Star Impact (Shelar) 57, 600/42. Easy. Bashir (app) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Muskoka (Sandesh) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. New Yorker (Saba) 51, 600/38. Pushed in the last part.

1000m: King Marco (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Son Of A Gun (Saba) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Superlative (Saba) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Mysteriousstranger (Kaviraj), Mother’s Grace (Santosh) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Redefined (Akshay Kumar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: Supernatural (Pranil) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. In good shape.

Gate practice — sand track;

1000m: Stalin (Shelar), You (V. Bunde) 1-11, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front.

Published - October 01, 2024 06:11 pm IST

