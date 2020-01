Recall Of You and Victoria Peak impress

Recall Of You and Victoria Peak impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (January 3) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Cellini (Ayyar) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Air Blast (Nicky Mackay), Bait And Switch (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Makati (Kaviraj) 53, 600/40. Fully Stretched. Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar), Super Girl (C.S. Jodha) 52.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Speed Air (S. Kamble), Astounding Bay (Peter) 54.5, 600/39.5. Former better. Varenar/Zariyba (Kaviraj), Springbok (Aniket) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Sagittarius (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Ithaca (David Egan) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Mozart (Roche), Gravitas (Parmar) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level. Pezula (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Golden Steal (David Egan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Urged in the last part. Sehmat (Hamir), Sandra’s Secret (Raghuveer) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely. Victoria Peak (Zervan), Eclair (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former was superior.

1200m: Recall Of You (Pradeep) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Mr. Honey (S. Sunil) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Ridden out. Scotland (David Egan), Twinspire (Hamir) 1-25, 1000/1-9.5, 600/42. Former was pushed and ended one length in front.

1400m: Eagleinthesky (Roche), Costa Brava (Zervan) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Memorable Eyes (David Egan), Ex’s And Ho’s (Hamir) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They moved level freely. King Solomon (David Egan), Sea The Dream (Neeraj) 1-39, 1200/1-23.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved together freely.