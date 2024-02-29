RCTC set to host a weekend of racing extravaganza

February 29, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Indian Turf Invitation Cup promises some exciting action as the event returns to the ‘City of Joy’ after six years in the richest ‘invitation weekend’ ever, with a prize-money of ₹40 million, in the history of the iconic Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) here.

Altogether 166 horses, including an unprecedented 71 of them from outside the city, will start the weekend, according to information shared at a press conference held in the club premises on Thursday.

Some 25 visiting trainers, 16 local trainers and 51 jockeys are likely to be seen in action in the action in the racing show-piece, which has roped in Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) as it’s principal sponsor.

Four Grade-I and one Grade-II and Grade-III races apiece, featuring top-class equine breeds vying for championship honours, will be held on the magnificent lush green turf of RCTC.

Marquee events

Among the Grade-I races, the HPSL Indian Turf Invitation Cup, the Zavary S. Poonawala Sprinters’ Cup, the Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Memorial Stayers’ Cup and the Maj P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup will be contested over 2400m, 1200m, 3000m and 1600m respectively.

The Suresh Mahindra Multi Million Trophy (Grade-II) and the Dashmesh Stud Calcutta Million 2023-24 (Grade-III) races will be run over 1400m and 1600m respectively.

Champions, both equine and humans, will be honoured with the Turf Authorities of India racing awards on March 2 evening.

Awards will be presented in champion owner, champion trainer, champion jockey, champion stud farm, the champion horse of the year and the hall of fame categories.