Rays Of Sun, Secret Of Love and Dazzling Princess shine

Rays Of Sun, Secret Of Love and Dazzling Princess shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

Outer sand: 1000m: Dazzling Dynamite (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Red Sea (rb) 43.5. Moved freely.

800m: Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Kay Star (rb) 1-0, 600/46. Shaped well. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Urged. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Price Striker (rb) 59, 600/42.5. In good shape. Secret Of Love (Manikandan) 56.5, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Rush More (A. Ayaz Khan) 57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Radical Review (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Gangster (Joseph) 1-3, 600/47. Easy. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 56, 600/41. Moved well.

1000m: Dazzling Princess (Manikandan), Chaposa Springs (Koshi Kumar) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Former maintains form. Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Glorious Legend (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Ms Boss (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Once You Go Black (Farhan Alam), Rubirosa (C. Umesh) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit. Former finished two lengths ahead. Heidmar (N. Jodha) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy.

1200m: Streek (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. In fine condition. Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Easy. Star Chieftain (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.