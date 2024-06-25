ADVERTISEMENT

Ravishing Form, Vyasa, Ancient History and Perfect Legend shine

Published - June 25, 2024 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Vyasa, Ancient History and Perfect Legend shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 25).

Outer sand:

600m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Easy.

1000m: Forever Royal (rb), Selection (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. A good display.

1200m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Impressed. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Real Happiness (Chetan K), Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out smartly. Selhurst Park (rb), Youre Gorgeous (Arvind) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Perfect Legend (Sai Kiran), Divine Protector (R. Ravi) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Silicon Star (Sai Kiran) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Bestidentification (R. Ravi), Enjoyable (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Latter slowly out and finished distance behind.

Outer sand — June 24:

1200m: Santorius (P. Vikram), Zebula (S.J. Moulin) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved attractively.

Inner sand — June 23:

600m: Alsvior (Arvind) 39. Strode out well.

1000m: Aquastic (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

1200m: Baby Bazooka (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Shaped well. Marzgoval (Akshay K) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Trakila (Yash), Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sand Castle (Sai Kiran), Sea Blush (rb) 45. They are in fine trim. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: High Opinion (Sai Kiran) 1-11, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1400m: West Brook (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Finley (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.

