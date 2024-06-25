Ravishing Form, Vyasa, Ancient History and Perfect Legend shine

Ravishing Form, Vyasa, Ancient History and Perfect Legend shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 25).

Outer sand:

600m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 46. Easy.

1000m: Forever Royal (rb), Selection (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. A good display.

1200m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Impressed. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Real Happiness (Chetan K), Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out smartly. Selhurst Park (rb), Youre Gorgeous (Arvind) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Perfect Legend (Sai Kiran), Divine Protector (R. Ravi) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Silicon Star (Sai Kiran) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Bestidentification (R. Ravi), Enjoyable (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Latter slowly out and finished distance behind.

Outer sand — June 24:

1200m: Santorius (P. Vikram), Zebula (S.J. Moulin) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved attractively.

Inner sand — June 23:

600m: Alsvior (Arvind) 39. Strode out well.

1000m: Aquastic (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

1200m: Baby Bazooka (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Shaped well. Marzgoval (Akshay K) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Trakila (Yash), Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Sand Castle (Sai Kiran), Sea Blush (rb) 45. They are in fine trim. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: High Opinion (Sai Kiran) 1-11, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1400m: West Brook (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Finley (Shreyas) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently.