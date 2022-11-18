Ravishing Form, Triumphant, Forseti, Stormy Ocean, Groovin and Stellantig please

November 18, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Triumphant, Forseti, Stormy Ocean, Groovin and Stellantig pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 18).

Inner sand:

1000m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. Strode out well. Katana (S. Shareef) 1-9, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Obsidian (Ashok) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Shaped well. Lady Godvin (Ashok), Maroon (Nazerul) 1-8, 600/40. They finished level. Nikolina (S. John) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Tactical Command (S. John) 1-6.5, 600/38.5. Impressed. Inyouwebelieve (Srinath) 1-6.5, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1200m: Oxytocin (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Strode out well. Scribbling Hopper (Srinath) 1-21, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Konabos (S. Shareef) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:600m: Last Waltz (Salman K), My Wish (S. Shareef) 45. They moved on the bit. Invincible (P. Trevor), Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Ravishing Form (Akshay K) 1-8.5, 600/39. A pleasing display. Vivaldo (Antony), Dynamic Force (Srinath) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Sleipnir (Akshay K) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Last Wish (Qureshi) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Worldly Wise (Shreyas), Chink Pinky (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Only You (Qureshi), Spectacular (Akram) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Stretched out well. Stellantig (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Cyrenius (Akram), Splendido (Qureshi) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Divine Ray (P. Trevor) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Worked well. Blues Ballad (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine condition, note. Groovin (S. Shareef) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Rapidus (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Triumphant (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Forseti (Srinath) 1-44, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Phoenix Surprise (S.K. Paswan) 1-45, (1,400-600) 59. Jumped out well. Always Happy (Antony), Nevada Gold (Nazerul) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Rule Of Law (Aliyar), Sweet Kiss (Darshan) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 54. They jumped out well and finished together. Max Mueller (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52. Jumped out well. John Connor (Antony), Caesars Palace (S. Shareef) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 49. Former showed out. Silver Dew (Darshan), Spirit Dancer (Aliyar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.6. Jumped out well. True Faith (A. Imran), Spirit (D. Patel), Blinky Bill (Likith) 1-43, (1,400-600) 59. They took a good jump. Royal Grant (Rajesh K), Divine Masculine (rb), Gallic (rb) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. First named impressed. Classic Charm (Aliyar), Southern Dynasty (Darshan), Southern Ruler (Nazerul) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53.5. Classic Charm pleased. Tiger Shark (A. Imran), Clifford (Likith) 1-49, (1,400-600) 1-1. They jumped out well. Cool Rider (Likith), Fort Nelson (A. Imran) 1-42, (1,400-600) 57.5. They took a smart jump.