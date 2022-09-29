Ravishing Form, Trevalius, Success, Royal Glory and Forseti excel

BENGALURU:
September 29, 2022 17:40 IST

Ravishing Form, Trevalius, Success, Royal Glory and Forseti excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 29).

Inner sand:

1000m: Glow In The Dark (S. John) 1-9, 600/40. In fine condition.

Outer sand:600m: Ooh La La (rb) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Forseti (R. Girish) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Hoofed Wonder (rb), Speakers Corner (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together.

1400m: Royal Glory (B. Paswan), Gerontocrat (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Yazh (Hindu S) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Trevalius (Hindu S), Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former put up a pleasing display and finished two lengths ahead. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. An excellent display. Success (Hindu S) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Tycoonist (Hasib A) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Dandi Satyagraha (Hasib A), Odin (Hindu S) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand — Sept 28:

600m: Invincible (Arul), Trevita (Indrajeet) 44.5. They moved well. Rafflas (Mark) 46. Easy.

1200m: Frederico (Hasib A) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well.

