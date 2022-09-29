Ravishing Form, Trevalius, Success, Royal Glory and Forseti excel

Ravishing Form, Trevalius, Success, Royal Glory and Forseti excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 29).

Inner sand:

1000m: Glow In The Dark (S. John) 1-9, 600/40. In fine condition.

Outer sand:600m: Ooh La La (rb) 45.5. Moved well.

1000m: Dragon’s Gold (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Forseti (R. Girish) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Hoofed Wonder (rb), Speakers Corner (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together.

1400m: Royal Glory (B. Paswan), Gerontocrat (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Yazh (Hindu S) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1600m: Trevalius (Hindu S), Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former put up a pleasing display and finished two lengths ahead. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. An excellent display. Success (Hindu S) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Tycoonist (Hasib A) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Dandi Satyagraha (Hasib A), Odin (Hindu S) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand — Sept 28:

600m: Invincible (Arul), Trevita (Indrajeet) 44.5. They moved well. Rafflas (Mark) 46. Easy.

1200m: Frederico (Hasib A) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well.