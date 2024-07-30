ADVERTISEMENT

 Ravishing Form, Supernatural, African Gold, Touch Of Grey, Magnetic and Monterio catch the eye

Published - July 30, 2024 05:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Supernatural, African Gold, Touch Of Grey, Magnetic and Monterio catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 30).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Storm Shadow (rb) 39. Strode out well. Striking Eyes (rg) 39.5. Extended. Chiraag (Salman K) 39. Note.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Recreator (Faizan K), Sling Shot (Koshi K) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Meghann (Jagadeesh) 1-7.5, 600/39. Urged. The Perfect Choice (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Scarlette Lady (Akshay) 1-8, 600/39.5. Pleased. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-7, 600/39. Shaped well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Flight On (R. Girish) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up.

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Puranjaya (rb) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Bold Act (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek), LG’s Star (Faizaan K) 1-12, 600/42.5. They finished level.

1200m: Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. May strike soon. African Gold (Akshay) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Magnetic (R. Pradeep), Golden Light (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Monterio (Dhanu S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Tesorino (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

1600m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Supernatural (J. Chinoy), Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Aquastic (J. Chinoy), Santorino (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Prana (Suraj), Knotty One (G. Vivek) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Klimt (rb), Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Master Of Courage (Arvind) 1-31, (1,400-600) 44.5. Jumped out well. Roman Spirit (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Took a good jump. Golden Glory (Suraj), Star Symphony (Shinde) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished distance ahead. Noble Ruler (Koshi K), Flare Star (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US