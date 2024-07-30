Ravishing Form, Supernatural, African Gold, Touch Of Grey, Magnetic and Monterio catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Storm Shadow (rb) 39. Strode out well. Striking Eyes (rg) 39.5. Extended. Chiraag (Salman K) 39. Note.

1000m: Recreator (Faizan K), Sling Shot (Koshi K) 1-6.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Meghann (Jagadeesh) 1-7.5, 600/39. Urged. The Perfect Choice (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Scarlette Lady (Akshay) 1-8, 600/39.5. Pleased. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-7, 600/39. Shaped well.

1200m: Flight On (R. Girish) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Puranjaya (rb) 44.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Bold Act (Shinde) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek), LG’s Star (Faizaan K) 1-12, 600/42.5. They finished level.

1200m: Rock Bank (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. May strike soon. African Gold (Akshay) 1-25, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Magnetic (R. Pradeep), Golden Light (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Monterio (Dhanu S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. Tesorino (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

1600m: Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-58, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Supernatural (J. Chinoy), Jamari (G. Vivek) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Aquastic (J. Chinoy), Santorino (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Prana (Suraj), Knotty One (G. Vivek) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Klimt (rb), Emphatic (S.J. Moulin) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Master Of Courage (Arvind) 1-31, (1,400-600) 44.5. Jumped out well. Roman Spirit (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Took a good jump. Golden Glory (Suraj), Star Symphony (Shinde) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished distance ahead. Noble Ruler (Koshi K), Flare Star (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level.

