Ravishing Form, Stormy Ocean, Angel Bliss, Aldgate, Turkoman and Glow In The Dark excel

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravishing Form, Stormy Ocean, Angel Bliss, Aldgate, Turkoman and Glow In The Dark excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 12).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Sociable (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39. Note. Evaldo (Girish) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick. Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-8.5, 600/39. In fine condition. Kensington Court (rb) 1-6, 600/40. Impressed. Kallu Sakkare (Chetan K), Oxytocin (rb) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead, note.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Watchmystars (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Smile Of Beauty (D. Patel) 46. Easy. Memoriter (Chetan K) 45. Moved on the bit. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 44.5. Moved freely. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Zafran) (Nazerul) 44.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Sedulous) (Salman K), a 2-y-o (Dali - Calliope) (S. Shareef) 45. They shaped well.

1000m: Baltimore (S. John) 1-13, 600/42.5. Shaped well. August (Antony), Aralina (S. John) 1-14, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Dragon’s Gold (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. A fine display. Tough Cookie (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved attractively. Urban Borbon (S. Shareef), Knotty Woods (Nazerul) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished a length ahead. Chinky Pinky (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Serdar (Darshan), Southern Dynasty (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Hope Island (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In good shape. Invincible (P. Trevor), Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Contador (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Pleased. Glow In The Dark (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Fit for the fray. Capriati (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Aldgate (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display. Rad Cliff (Antony), Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Unyielding (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Adjustment (Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine nick. Jersey Legend (Vivek), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Woodchick) (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Turkoman (Salman K), Klimt (Shinde) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A pleasing display. Embosom (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.