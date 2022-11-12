Ravishing Form, Stormy Ocean, Angel Bliss, Aldgate, Turkoman and Glow In The Dark excel

BENGALURU:
November 12, 2022 18:44 IST

Ravishing Form, Stormy Ocean, Angel Bliss, Aldgate, Turkoman and Glow In The Dark excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 12).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Moved well.

1000m: Sociable (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39. Note. Evaldo (Girish) 1-7, 600/39. In fine nick. Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-8.5, 600/39. In fine condition. Kensington Court (rb) 1-6, 600/40. Impressed. Kallu Sakkare (Chetan K), Oxytocin (rb) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead, note.

1200m: Watchmystars (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/38.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Smile Of Beauty (D. Patel) 46. Easy. Memoriter (Chetan K) 45. Moved on the bit. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 44.5. Moved freely. Vyasa (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Zafran) (Nazerul) 44.5. They moved freely. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Sedulous) (Salman K), a 2-y-o (Dali - Calliope) (S. Shareef) 45. They shaped well.

1000m: Baltimore (S. John) 1-13, 600/42.5. Shaped well. August (Antony), Aralina (S. John) 1-14, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Dragon’s Gold (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. A fine display. Tough Cookie (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved attractively. Urban Borbon (S. Shareef), Knotty Woods (Nazerul) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished a length ahead. Chinky Pinky (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Serdar (Darshan), Southern Dynasty (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Hope Island (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In good shape. Invincible (P. Trevor), Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Contador (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Pleased. Glow In The Dark (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Fit for the fray. Capriati (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Aldgate (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display. Rad Cliff (Antony), Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Unyielding (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Adjustment (Akram) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine nick. Jersey Legend (Vivek), a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Woodchick) (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Turkoman (Salman K), Klimt (Shinde) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A pleasing display. Embosom (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

