Ravishing Form, Santorino and Invincible excel

November 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Santorino and Invincible excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 18).

Inner sand:

1000m: Silver Swift (B. Paswan) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well. Pettes Love (S. Shareef) 1-8, 600/41. In fine shape. Art Gallery (rb), Smile Of Beauty (Tousif) 1-9, 600/40. Former showed out.

1200m: Bleue Dali (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Jersey King (D. Patel), Noble Cause (Tousif) 45. They finished level. Asher (Chetan K), My Visionary (rb) 45. Former shaped well. The Pirate (Tousif) 45. Extended. Helios (Saqlian), Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Ranquelino (A. Velu), Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished level. Sekhmet (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Ardakan (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Suzanna) (Saqlain) 1-16, 600/43.5. They moved together. Excellent Ray (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Joksan (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Dali’s Gold (rb), Golden Light (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Lex Luthor (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Dallas Drifter (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Note. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (Saqlain) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Golden Peaks (Saqlain) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: La Belle (Kirtish) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Impressed. Invincible (Saqlian) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Santorino (Rozario) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively.