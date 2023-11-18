HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ravishing Form, Santorino and Invincible excel

November 18, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ramanan V V 7619

Ravishing Form, Santorino and Invincible excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 18).

Inner sand:

1000m: Silver Swift (B. Paswan) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well. Pettes Love (S. Shareef) 1-8, 600/41. In fine shape. Art Gallery (rb), Smile Of Beauty (Tousif) 1-9, 600/40. Former showed out.

1200m: Bleue Dali (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Jersey King (D. Patel), Noble Cause (Tousif) 45. They finished level. Asher (Chetan K), My Visionary (rb) 45. Former shaped well. The Pirate (Tousif) 45. Extended. Helios (Saqlian), Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Ranquelino (A. Velu), Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished level. Sekhmet (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Ardakan (R. Pradeep), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Suzanna) (Saqlain) 1-16, 600/43.5. They moved together. Excellent Ray (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Joksan (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Dali’s Gold (rb), Golden Light (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Lex Luthor (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Dallas Drifter (S. Shareef) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Note. Stormy Ocean (R. Pradeep) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Ravishing Form (Saqlain) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Golden Peaks (Saqlain) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: La Belle (Kirtish) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Impressed. Invincible (Saqlian) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1600m: Santorino (Rozario) 1-55, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.