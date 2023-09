Ravishing Form, River Of Gold and Serai please

September 28, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, River Of Gold and Serai pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 28).

Inner sand:

1000m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-7, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Fortunatus (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.

Outer sand:

1000m: River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Brave Majesty (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Serai (Darshan), Classic Charm (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Cyrenius (Neeraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Aherne (Neeraj) 1-47, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim.