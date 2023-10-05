Ravishing Form, Queenstown, Artemis Ignacia, Monteverdi and Stellar Gold excel

October 05, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Queenstown, Artemis Ignacia, Monteverdi and Stellar Gold excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 5).

Inner sand:

1200m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Saigon (Darshan) 46. Moved on the bit. Rhapsody In Green (Arul) 43.5. In fine trim. Il Volo (rb) 45. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Silver Beauty) (Darshan) 45.5. Moved freely. Artemis Ignasia (Arul) 42. Pleased. Queenstown (A.Velu) 42. Moved impressively. Pavarotti (Arul), One So Wonderful (rb) 45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Roman Spirit (Ashok) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Treasure Chest (Ashok) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1600m: Montevedi (S. John) 1-59, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.