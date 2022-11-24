Ravishing Form primed to come good in feature

November 24, 2022 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI:

Ravishing Form has an edge over his rivals in the Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Nov. 24).

1. GRAND CANYON HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 1-45 p.m.: 1. Break The Silence (6) Angad 60, 2. Maranello (9) Nazerul Alam 59.5, 3. Star Of Texas (4) Inayat 59, 4. Reign Of Terror (1) Indrajeet Kumar 58.5, 5. Antigua (3) L.A. Rozario 58, 6. Epistoiary (2) A.M. Alam 57, 7. Regal Kid (5) S. Kamble 56.5, 8. Rajputana (7) Ashhad Asbar 53.5 and 9. Haran (8) P.S. Kaviraj 52.5.

1. REGAL KID, 2. ANTIGUA, 3. BREAK THE SILENCE

2. NORTHERN DANCE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-15: 1. Ms Boss (4) L.A. Rozario 60, 2. Prince Purple (2) Srinath 60, 3. Sabatini (10) P. Trevor 60, 4. Pappa Rich (8) S. Kamble 59.5, 5. Priceless Beauty (5) S.A. Amit 59, 6. Admiral Shaw (9) Yash Narredu 58.5, 7. Right Move (12) Indrajeet Kumar 58, 8. Wonder Blaze (3) Antony Raj 57.5, 9. Choice (1) R. Manish 57, 10. Mystical Magician (6) Angad 56, 11. Fabulous Show (7) P.S. Kaviraj 54 and 12. Daiyamondo (11) P. Sai Kumar 52.5.

1. SABATINI, 2. PURPLE PRINCE, 3. ADMIRAL SHAW

3. NORTHERN DANCER HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-45: 1. Raisina (9) P. Trevor 60, 2. Rwanda (11) Dashrath Singh 59.5, 3. Proud (10) Manikandan 58, 4. Dancing Queen (1) A.M. Alam 56, 5. Desert Force (2) Ram Nandan 56, 6. Glorious Legend (8) Nazerul Alam 55.5, 7. Amber Lightning (4) Farid Ansari 55, 8. Dazzling Dynamite (5) S. Imran 53.5, 9. Dun It Again (6) Angad 53.5, 10. Ziana (7) M. Bhaskar 53.5, 11. Amarone (3) R. Manish 51.5 and 12. Conscious Keeper (—) (—) 51.5.

1. RAISINA, 2. AMBER LIGHTNING, 3. DUN IT AGAIN

4. STORM AGAIN HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-15: 1. Aretha (11) Dashrath Singh 60, 2. Angavai (12) Antony Raj 59.5, 3. Windermere (9) S. Kamble 57.5, 4. Slainte (3) Srinath 56.5, 5. Grand Royal (5) C. Brisson 55.5, 6. Majestic Wind (1) Nazerul Alam 55, 7. Abilitare (7) S. Imran 52.5, 8. Marshall (10) P. Sai Kumar 52.5, 9. Wisaka (6) Ashhad Asbar 52.5, 10. Cloud Jumper (4) Ram Nandan 52, 11. Turf Melody (8) Yash Narredu 52 and 12. Windsor Walk (2) Manikandan 51.5.

1. TURF MELODY, 2. WINDERMERE, 3. SLAINTE

5. DEEPAK KHAITAN MEMORIAL GUINDY GOLD CUP (Gr.III), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over (out station horses eligible) (Terms), 3-45: 1. My Opinion (4) Srinath 60.5, 2. Priceless Gold (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Alexandre Dumas (6) Angad 54.5, 4. Arc De Triomphe (7) P. Trevor 54.5, 5. Chashni (1) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 6. Siege Perilous (8) Antony Raj 54.5, 7. Ravishing Form (2) Akshay Kumar 53.5 and 8. Emelda (3) Dashrath Singh 53.

1. RAVISHING FORM, 2. ARC DE TRIOMPHE, 3. PRICELESS GOLD

6. SUPER BRAVE HANDICAP (1,200m), 6-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65, 4-15: 1. Magical Wish (11) L.A. Rozario 60, 2. Oscars Thunder (4) A.M. Alam 60, 3. Esteva (5) P.S. Kaviraj 58, 4. Catelyn (10) Dashrath Singh 57, 5. Rhiannon (9) Inayat 56.5, 6. Striking Distance (7) Ashhad Asbar 56, 7. Butterfly (2) Antony Raj 55.5, 8. Despacito (6) C. Brisson 55.5, 9. Celeritas (3) Angad 54, 10. Star Waves (1) Nazerul Alam 54 and 11. Beauty Of The Turf (8) P. Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. STRIKING DISTANCE, 2. DESPACITO, 3. CATELYN

7. DELAGE HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 40 to 65, (no whip), 4-45: 1. Off Shore Breeze (9) Inayat 61.5, 2. The Awakening (3) Yash Narredu 60, 3. Namak Halaal (11) A.M. Tograllu 59.5, 4. First Empress (8) Farid Ansari 59, 5. Streek (7) Angad 56, 6. Embrace (4) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 7. Wakanda (5) S. Imran 55.5, 8. Golden Strike (1) P.S. Kaviraj 55, 9. Tudor (6) S. Kabdhar 54.5, 10. Pirate’s Love (2) Ram Nandan 52.5 and 11. Current View (10) Dashrath Singh 50.

1. THE AWAKENING, 2. GOLDEN STRIKE, 3. PIRATE’S LOVE

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.