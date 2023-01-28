ADVERTISEMENT

Ravishing Form, Philosophy, Cyrenius, Silverius and Fortunatus impress

January 28, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Philosophy, Cyrenius, Silverius and Fortunatus impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Palomino (Antony) 39.5. Strode out well. Royal Mysore (S. John) 40. Moved well. Aherne (rb) 40. Shaped well.

1400m: Fortunatus (Aliyar) 1-36, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand:

600m: Phoebe (rb), Loving Pearls (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 46. Easy.

1000m: She’s A Lady (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Radcliff (S. John), Greenwich (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Mighty Zo (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Nikolina (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Konabos (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine shape. Baba Voss (Salman K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Cyrenius (Aliyar) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A fine display. Philosophy (Salman K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A good display. Silvarius (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. In fine nick. Opus One (Vaibhav), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

1600m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US