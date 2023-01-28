HamberMenu
Ravishing Form, Philosophy, Cyrenius, Silverius and Fortunatus impress

January 28, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Philosophy, Cyrenius, Silverius and Fortunatus impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Palomino (Antony) 39.5. Strode out well. Royal Mysore (S. John) 40. Moved well. Aherne (rb) 40. Shaped well.

1400m: Fortunatus (Aliyar) 1-36, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Phoebe (rb), Loving Pearls (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Sekhmet (S.K. Paswan) 46. Easy.

1000m: She’s A Lady (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Radcliff (S. John), Greenwich (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Mighty Zo (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Nikolina (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Konabos (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Sir Tristan (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine shape. Baba Voss (Salman K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Augusto (S.K. Paswan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Cyrenius (Aliyar) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A fine display. Philosophy (Salman K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. A good display. Silvarius (Antony) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. In fine nick. Opus One (Vaibhav), Tignanello (Rozario) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit.

1600m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

