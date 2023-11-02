ADVERTISEMENT

Ravishing Form, Four Wheel Drive and King Of War shine 

November 02, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Four Wheel Drive and King Of War shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 2).

Inner sand:

1000m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Prana (Chetan K) 1-22, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Easy. Helios (Saqlian), Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 43.5. They finished level. Divo (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Stimulate) (Akshay K) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Golden Peaks (Saqlian) 1-16, 600/44.5. Shaped well. A 2-y-o (Leitir Mor-Lombardia) (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Able One (Jagadeesh) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Maintains form. King Of War (Shinde), Breeze Bluster (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. They moved fluently.

1400m: Ravishing Form (Saqlian) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Castaneda (Antony), Sunlit Path (Rozario) 1-34, (1,400-600) 52. Former showed out. Honourable Duty (Rajesh K), Elite Agent (rb) 1-48, (1,400-600) 1-3. Super Sapphire (Salman K) 1-38, (1,400-600) 51.5. Jumped out well. Rule Of Law (rb), Noble Ruler (rb) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished six lengths ahead. Lady Godiva (Chetan K), Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Star Comet (Darshan), Spirit Dancer (Jagadeesh) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Inner sand — Nov 1:

1200m: Aircraft (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Bruce Almighty (Tousif), Southern Power (rb) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Palomino (Akshay K) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved well. Domina (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1200m: Regal Aristocracy (Saqlain) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

