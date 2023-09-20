Ravishing Form, Evaldo, Red Falcon and Galahad shine

September 20, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form, Evaldo, Red Falcon and Galahad shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Something Royal (Rozario) 39. Pleased.

1200m: Galahad (Darshan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/40. Moved impressively. Benignity (P. Ramesh), Mr Humble (P. Surya) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. They finished level.

1400m: Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Queenstown (rb) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 45. Easy.

1000m: All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Eco Friendly (Ramesh K) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Bellator (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Evaldo (Girish) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A good display. Red Falcon (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition.