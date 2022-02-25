Ravishing Form claims Bangalore Juvenile Million

February 25, 2022 20:07 IST

Pravati Byramji-trained Ravishing Form (Suraj up) won the Bangalore Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Feb 25). The winner is owned by Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, Mrs. Anasuya Gupta & The Estate Of Late R.R. Byramji.

1. SUBARNAREKHA PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: STUNNING BEAUTY (Arvind Kumar) 1, Limited Edition (Anjar Alam) 2, Air Display (Salman Khan) 3 and Domina (S. John) 4. Not run: Lifeisamiracle. 3-1/4, Nk and 1. 1m, 14.52s. ₹49 (w), 16, 15 and 30 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 99, FP: 229, Q: 87, Trinella: 2,198 and 1,649, Exacta: 5,189 and 3,113. Favourite: Limited Edition. Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. SOUPARNIKA PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: DREAM CHASER (Dhanu Singh) 1, Silverita (Shane Gray) 2, Caesars Palace (S. Shareef) 3 and Candlelightqueen (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Definitive. 3/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.33s. ₹39 (w), 15, 14 and 25 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 55, FP: 300, Q: 74, Trinella: 1,108 and 712, Exacta: 6,297 and 1,889. Favourite: Silverita. Owner: M/s. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

Note: Originally, Silverita finished first and Dream Chaser second. Dhanu Singh (rider of Dream Chaser) lodged an objection against Shane Gray (rider of Silverita) stating that he was taken out at the 250m, taking his ground and bumping in the last 25m. This was upheld by the Stewards and the order was revised as above.

3. HIRANYAKESHI PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: DONNA BELLA (A. Qureshi) 1, Mystic Eye (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Dallas Drifter (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Amazonite (K. Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Anne Boleyn. 1/2, 1-1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 14.10s. ₹108 (w), 25, 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 44, FP: 144, Q: 54, Trinella: 304 and 199, Exacta: 1,611 and 1,438. Favourite: Mystic Eye. Owners: Mrs. Mahima Shailesh, Dr. Dayanand Pai P, Dr. Thomas A. Chandy and Mr. K. Ravi. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. UTTARA KANNADA PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: CARACAS (Trevor) 1, Jack Ryan (Suraj) 2, Set To Win (Darshan) 3 and Starry Wind (Abhay Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 3-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 38.19s. ₹21 (w), 13, 11 and 32 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 70, FP: 32, Q: 18, Trinella: 270 and 254, Exacta: 1,145 and 431. Favourite: Caracas. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Dominic.

5. FOREVER ELEGANCE TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: DE VILLIERS (Trevor) 1, General Patton (C. Umesh) 2, Alberetta (L.A. Rozario) 3 and The Response (Ajeet Kumar) 4. 5-3/4, 2-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 12.31s. ₹20 (w), 12, 16 and 24 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 47, FP: 79, Q: 70, Trinella: 443 and 173, Exacta: 7,147 and 4,288. Favourite: De Villiers. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni and Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. BANGALORE JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): RAVISHING FORM (Suraj) 1, Place Vendome (Trevor) 2, Klimt (Shane Gray) 3 and Wild Emperor (Neeraj) 4. 3, 5-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 25.12s. ₹27 (w), 13 and 20 (p), SHPl 30, THP: 73, FP: 75, Q: 37, Trinella: 1,043 and 513, Exacta: 964 and 236. Favourite: Wild Emperor. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, Mrs. Anasuya Gupta & The Estate Of Late R.R. Byramji. Trainer: Pravati Byramji.

7. CHARMINAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: MUIRFIELD (C. Umesh) 1, Aferpi (Trevor) 2, Super Ruffian (S. Shareef) 3 and Tyto Alba (Rajesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Tactical Command. 2, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 53.22s. ₹31 (w), 17 and 14 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 55, FP: 94, Q: 38, Trinella: 339 and 227, Exacta: 1,074 and 360. Favourite: Aferpi. Owners: Vinayaka Breeders Pvt. Ltd. rep by. Mr. D. Pritham Basappa & Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd rep. by Mr & Mrs. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

8. MANIKYADHARA FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: SECRETSUPERSTAR (Rajesh Babu) 1, Millbrook (Trevor) 2, Rightly Noble (Vishal Bunde) 3 and The Strength (Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Songkran. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.79s. ₹197 (w), 34, 21 and 15 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 56, FP: 643, Q: 323, Trinella: 2,450 and 1,312, Exacta: 7,098 and 3,651. Favourite: Rightly Noble. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

9. SUBANSIRI PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: CHUL BUL RANI (Nazerul) 1, Perfect Halo (S. Saqlain) 2, Estella (Abhay Singh) 3 and Beldona (C. Umesh) 4. 4, Shd and 1/2. 1m, 14.34s. ₹78 (w), 20, 64 and 38 (p), SHP: 183, THP: 84, FP: 1,737, Q: 892, Trinella: 21,077 and 18,066, Exacta: 49,521 (carried over) and 21,223. Favourite: Beldona. Owner: Mr. H.S. Chandre Gowda. Trainer: S. Inayathulla.

Jackpot: ₹64,890 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 1,854 (15 tkts.); Treble (i): 4,611 (one tkt.); (ii): 124 (53 tkts.); (iii): 5,093 (two tkts.).