Ravishing Form and Ruling Dynasty please

January 22, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ravishing Form and Ruling Dynasty pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Jan. 22).

Inner sand:

1000m: Silver Dew (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Divine Masculine (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up in the last part.

Outer sand:600m: My Vision (R. Pradeep) 46. Moved on the bit. Antilope (rb), Rudram (rb) 43.5. They finished level.

1000m: Cat Whiskers (S. John) 1-14, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Spirit Dancer (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Fast Pace (Salman K), Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. They moved impressvely. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. High Opinion (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 42. One to note.

1600m: Ravishing Form (S. John) 1-56, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A fine display.