Rasputin should come good in Fair Haven Trophy

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Rasputin, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Fair Haven Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Oct. 19) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. LEGAL STEPS PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Hilma Klint (7) Nazil 61, 2. Mi Arion (2) Sandesh 60.5, 3. Just Reward (5) V. Bunde 59, 4. Moment Of Madness (4) Bharat 59, 5. Anaira (8) S. Shareef 56, 6. Golden Rule (3) Siddharth 54, 7. Rising Power (1) A. Waydande 52.5 and 8. Lightning Blaze (6) A. Prakash 49.

1. MOMENT OF MADNESS, 2. MI ARION, 3. ANAIRA

2. STAR MILLIONAIRE PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 2.00: 1. King Marco (10) Nazil 59, 2. Leo The Lion (8) Kaviraj 58.5, 3. Northern Arrow (7) A. Prakash 58.5, 4. Yuletide (1) N. Bhosale 58, 5. Mohsin (9) Bharat 56.5, 6. Away She Goes (4) Antony Raj 54.5, 7. The Flutist (2) C.S. Jodha 54, 8. Neilina (3) Vivek G 51, 9. Marlboro Man (5) Gore 50 and 10. Toofaan (6) V. Bunde 50.

1. THE FLUTIST, 2. NEILINA, 3. MARLBORO MAN

3. NITROUS PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Galloping Ahead (1) T.S. Jodha 59, 2. Jetfire (9) Kishor 59, 3. Fiery Red (11) Sandesh 58.5, 4. Nairobi (7) Ajinkya 58, 5. Spirit Bay (2) N. Bhosale 58, 6. Mojo (4) Merchant 57.5, 7. Nelson River (8) S. Amit 57.5, 8. Prince Igor (3) Nirmal 56, 9. Daulat Mai (6) V. Bunde 55.5, 10. Rhythm Of Nature (12) Siddharth 55.5, 11. Mirae (10) Bharat 55 and 12. Cuban Pete (5) Nazil 54.5.

1. FIERY RED, 2. GALLOPING AHEAD, 3. SPIRIT BAY

4. PRUDENTIAL CHAMP TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Among The Stars (4) S.J. Sunil 54.5, 2. Between Lands (3) N.B. Kuldeep 54.5, 3. Giant Gold (1) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 4. Golden Dancer (5) Akshay K 54.5 and 5. Rosabelle (2) Yash Narredu 54.5.

1. ROSABELLE, 2. GOLDEN DANCER

5. PUNE CANTONMENT BOARD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, no whip, 3.30: 1. Mount Sinai (8) A. Waydande 59, 2. The General (7) Bharat 59, 3. Pure For Sure (4) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Khaleesi (10) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Lion King (9) Merchant 57.5, 6. Speak The Breed (5) Antony Raj 56.5, 7. Zarkan (1) Nazil 56.5, 8. Beyond Stars (3) A. Prakash 56, 9. Coin Empress (2) Siddharth 55 and 10. Untitled (6) Gore 54.5.

1. THE GENERAL, 2. KHALEESI, 3. PURE FOR SURE

6. FAIR HAVEN TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 4.00: 1. Mojito (3) Parmar 59, 2. Arc De Triomphe (6) Nirmal 57, 3. Rasputin (2) Antony Raj 56, 4. Cœur De Lion (5) Nazil 53.5, 5. Golden Kingdom (8) S. Kamble 51.5, 6. It’s My Time (4) A. Prakash 51.5, 7. West Brook (1) Akshay K 50.5 and 8. Alpine Star (7) N. Bhosale 49.

1. RASPUTIN, 2. WEST BROOK, 3. MOJITO

7. D.N. ZODGE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Waikiki (1) Parmar 60.5, 2. Regal Command (4) Bhawani 59.5, 3. Dream Alliance (8) Antony Raj 57.5, 4. Giant King (10) S.J. Sunil 57.5, 5. Chat (9) Trevor 53.5, 6. Booster Shot (7) Akshay K 53, 7. Multiverse (3) Sandesh 52.5, 8. Zarak (2) A. Prakash 52.5, 9. Eaton Square (5) Vivek G 51.5 and 10. Tiepolo (6) N. Bhosale 50.

1. BOOSTER SHOT, 2. MULTIVERSE, 3. TIEPOLO

8. NITROUS PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Majestic Warrior (11) C.S. Jodha 61, 2. Superimpose (8) N. Bhosale 61, 3. Attained (4) Antony Raj 60.5, 4. House Of Lords (1) A. Waydande 60.5, 5. Pure (2) P. Dhebe 60.5, 6. My Princess (9) Vivek G 58.5, 7. Walter (7) Ajinkya 56.5, 8. Remy Red (3) T.S. Jodha 56, 9. Dufy (12) Trevor 55.5, 10. Champagne Smile (10) Akshay K 55, 11. Sussing (6) S. Amit 53.5 and 12. Might Wings (5) Merchant 53.

1. PURE, 2. MAJESTIC WARRIOR, 3. ATTAINED

Day’s Best: ROSABELLE

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.