Rasputin shines

Updated - October 04, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Pune:

Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 4) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Gimme (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Evaldo (S. Shareef) 55, 600/41. Easy. Samson (Saba) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Prince Igor (Saba) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Marcus (Pranil), Gordon (app) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Come September (Saba) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Zip Along (Saba) 51, 600/38. Good. Odysseus (Pranil), Eagle Day (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Merletta (Ajinkya), Yarmouth (Nazil) 52, 600/39. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Roderic O’ Connor/Classic Sky (Nazil), Warrior Prince (Ajinkya) 54, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1000m: Pissarro (app) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Santissimo (Saqlain), Picasso (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Attaturk (Pranil) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Showman (Saba) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: 2/y/os Deauville/Xisca (A. Prakash), Excellent Art/Eskdale (V. Bunde) and Touch Of Mystic (Gore) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. First name who finished four lengths ahead was the pick. 2/y/os Foujita (Nazil), Gusto/Radical Attraction (S. Shareef) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Equalizer (app), Karanveer (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

