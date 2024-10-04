GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rasputin shines

Updated - October 04, 2024 06:17 pm IST - Pune:

Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Oct. 4) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Gimme (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Evaldo (S. Shareef) 55, 600/41. Easy. Samson (Saba) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Prince Igor (Saba) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Marcus (Pranil), Gordon (app) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Come September (Saba) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Zip Along (Saba) 51, 600/38. Good. Odysseus (Pranil), Eagle Day (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Pair level. 2/y/o Leitir Mor/Merletta (Ajinkya), Yarmouth (Nazil) 52, 600/39. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Roderic O’ Connor/Classic Sky (Nazil), Warrior Prince (Ajinkya) 54, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1000m: Pissarro (app) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Santissimo (Saqlain), Picasso (N. Bhosale) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Attaturk (Pranil) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Showman (Saba) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: 2/y/os Deauville/Xisca (A. Prakash), Excellent Art/Eskdale (V. Bunde) and Touch Of Mystic (Gore) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. First name who finished four lengths ahead was the pick. 2/y/os Foujita (Nazil), Gusto/Radical Attraction (S. Shareef) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Equalizer (app), Karanveer (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Published - October 04, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.