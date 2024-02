February 27, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Mumbai:

Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Alexandria (rb) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1000m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.

1400m: Rasputin (C.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.