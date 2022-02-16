Rasputin shines

Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 41. Easy. Esfir (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Caprifla (Hamir) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Lyoz Channette (Shelar), Starry Spirit (Hamir) and Oiseau De Feu/Ritz (Raghuveer) 55, 600/41. They finished level. Pepper (rb) 55, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Red Dust (Rupesh), Nusrat (A. Gaikwad) 1-6, 600/40. Former was pushed and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Rasputin (Mansoor) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Animous (rb), Magistero (Rupesh) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Sky Storm (Shelar) 1-23, 600/43. Pressed.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Zip Along (app), Miraya (Aniket) and High Spirit (Agarwal) 1-8, 600/40. Zip Along finished six lengths ahead of Miraya who further finished a distance ahead of High Spirit. Petronia (Nazil), Sunrise Ruby (A. Prakash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/40. Former was two lengths better.