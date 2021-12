Rasputin shines

Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Aira (rb) 42. Easy. 2/y/o Magnanimous (Bhawani), Perfect Star (rb) 1200/600m 41. Both easy.

800m: Minx (rb) 1400/600m 56. Easy. Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Verdandi (rb) 52, 600/40. Moved fluently. Viva La Vida (Agarwal) 52, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Amped (rb), Jetfire (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Former easily finished five lengths ahead. Rasputin (A. Imran Khan), Dubai Skyline (Shelar) 1-7, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Zarriya (Agarwal) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Zervan) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Evangeline (Zervan) 1-25, 600/43. Moved freely. Zuccarelli (Kirtish) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

Outer sand:

800m: Sussing (S. Amit) 55, 600/41. Moved freely.