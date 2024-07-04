GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rasputin, Magnus, Duke Of Tuscany, Royal Mysore, Inquilab and Treat catch the eye

Published - July 04, 2024 06:14 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Rasputin, Magnus, Duke Of Tuscany, Royal Mysore, Inquilab and Treat caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 4).

Inner sand:

1200m: Royal Mysore (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/38. A pleasing display.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Aquastic (Akshay) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Peyo (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Breeze Bluster (rb), Ultimate Striker (Vivek) 1-13, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Sling Shot (rb), Recreator (Vivek) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. They moved together. Duke Of Tuscany (P. Trevor), Life’s Journey (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Pride’s Prince (Jagadeesh), Knight Crusader (Antony) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. They shaped well. Inquilab (Antony), Treat (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. They pleased while the latter started six lengths behind and finished together. Lux Aeterna (S.J. Moulin) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Maigira (P. Trevor), Clarity (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Tripitaka (rb), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Big Red (Akshay) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Rasputin (Antony), Booster Shot (Akshay) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Magnus (Arshad) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Art Of Romance (Sai Kiran), Phoenomenon (Akshay) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

