Rasputin, Magnus, Duke Of Tuscany, Royal Mysore, Inquilab and Treat catch the eye

Rasputin, Magnus, Duke Of Tuscany, Royal Mysore, Inquilab and Treat caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 4).

Inner sand:

1200m: Royal Mysore (P. Trevor) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/38. A pleasing display.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Aquastic (Akshay) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Peyo (Shinde), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Breeze Bluster (rb), Ultimate Striker (Vivek) 1-13, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Sling Shot (rb), Recreator (Vivek) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. They moved together. Duke Of Tuscany (P. Trevor), Life’s Journey (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Pride’s Prince (Jagadeesh), Knight Crusader (Antony) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. They shaped well. Inquilab (Antony), Treat (Jagadeesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. They pleased while the latter started six lengths behind and finished together. Lux Aeterna (S.J. Moulin) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Maigira (P. Trevor), Clarity (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Tripitaka (rb), Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Big Red (Akshay) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Rasputin (Antony), Booster Shot (Akshay) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Magnus (Arshad) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Art Of Romance (Sai Kiran), Phoenomenon (Akshay) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished ten lengths ahead.