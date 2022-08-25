Rasputin, Kings Best and Birkin Blower impress

August 25, 2022 19:15 IST

Rasputin, Kings Best and Birkin Blower impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Between Friends (Ayyar) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Pegaso (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Karanveer (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Daulat Mai (Agarwal) 56, 600/43. Easy. Charming Star (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Mysterious Girl (S. Amit), Chat (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Lighting Blaze (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Birkin Blower (S. Amit) 50, 600/35. Should repeat. Hilma Klint (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Urged.

1000m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Comaneci (Shahrukh) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Fidato (C.S. Jodha), Pyrrhus (Raghuveer) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level. Kings Best (rb) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Theon (Kaviraj), Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-39, 800/53, 600/40. They moved freely.

1600m: Rasputin (C.S. Jodha), Aah Bella (Raghuveer) 1-50, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed.