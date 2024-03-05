GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rasputin, Coeur De Lion, Santissimo and Son Of A Gun please

March 05, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Rasputin, Coeur De Lion, Santissimo and Son Of A Gun pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 5) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Adonis (Merchant) 42. Easy. New Dimension (Kiran Naidu) 38. Easy. Quicker (Kiran Naidu), Ashwa Supremo (V. Bunde) 39. Both moved level freely. Waikiki (Parmar) 42. Easy.

800m: Baklava (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Dulari (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Giant King (V. Bunde), Eaton Square (Kirtish) 53, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Divine Hope (Neeraj), Star Impact (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Constable (Kirtish), Fontana (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Eclairage (Neeraj), Speak The Breed (V. Bunde) 1-9, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Knight Crusader (C.S. Jodha), Desert Classic (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Trigger (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Stretched. Substantial (Dashrath), Sedgefield/Brahmani (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was three lengths better. Angelo (N. Bhosale), Sea The Sun (Kirtish) 1-6, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Highground (Dashrath), Windborne (Santosh) 1-26, 600/42. They were easy. La Dolce Vita (Mosin), Etoile (P. Shinde) 1-23, 600/39. They moved well. Jerusalem (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (H. Gore) 1-22, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Odysseus (Neeraj), Gordon Lord Byron (app) 1-26, 800/55, 600/40. Former better. Doctor Dolly (Merchant), 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Pamchavan (C.S. Jodha), Perfect Light (V. Bunde) 1-23, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level.

1400m: Big Red (Mansoor), Dexa (V. Bunde) 1-36, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved well and finished level. Rasputin (C.S. Jodha) 1-33, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Santissimo (Chouhan), Mighty Sparrow (Kirtish) 1-36, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Note the former. Mansa Musa (N. Bhosale), Celestina (J. Chinoy) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1000/1-9, 80/56, 600/43. Pressed. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-51, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Alexandros (Kirtish) 1-53, 1200/1-23, 800/54, 600/41. Good work.

