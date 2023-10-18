HamberMenu
Rasputin, Ataash and Fidato show out 

October 18, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - PUNE:

Rasputin, Ataash and Fidato showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Jetfire (app) 37. Moved well. Arbitrage (Gore) 42. Easy. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently. Ginsburg (Peter) 37. Worked well. Marlboro Man (rb) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Fidato (S. Chinoy) 49, 600/36. Responded well. Chagall (Kirtish) 55, 600/42. Easy. Prince Igor (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Pushed. C’est L’ Amour (Mustakim), 2/y/o A dark bay colt (Dali/Lost In Thoughts) (Aniket) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Silver Steps (Zeeshan), Lion King (rb) 51, 600/37. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 55,600/40. Easy. Wild Hammer (S. Chinoy) 57, 600/43. Easy. Song Song Blue (Nazil), Speculator (rb) 52, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Responded well to the urgings. Metzinger (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Willy Wonkaa (app) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Chamonix (N. Bhosale), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved together freely. Christophany (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

1200m: Northern Lights (Kirtish), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Rasputin (Hamir), Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished level. Latter was pushed.

