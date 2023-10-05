ADVERTISEMENT

Rasputin and Sky Fall shine

October 05, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - PUNE:

Rasputin and Sky Fall shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 5) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Beyond Stars (Nazil), Gold Caviar (rb) 42. Pair easy. Faranoush (Zameer) 37. Moved well.

800m: Ultimo (Neeraj), Walter (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Art Collector (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Sensibility (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Tyrone Black (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Easy. Adonis (V. Bunde), Smart Choice (rb) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Capucine (Chouhan), Chagall (Trevor) 57, 600/42. Both were easy. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Thrilling (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Divine Soul (H.M. Akshay) 57, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Esconido (Nazil), Street Sense (V. Bunde) 54, 600/39. Former was superior.

1000m: Juliette (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Des Marquis (Umesh), Jamari (Trevor) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Sky Fall (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased.

1200m: Rasputin (Hamir), Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Goldiva (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

