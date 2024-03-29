ADVERTISEMENT

Rasputin and Portofino Bay show out

March 29, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Mumbai:

Rasputin and Portofino Bay showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Queen’s Pride (rb) 37. Moved well. Bashir (Bhawani) 42. Easy.

800m: Black Thunder (Late Idealista) (H. Gore), Arbitrage (Sandesh) 53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

1000m: Portofino Bay (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Jendayi (Kaviraj), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Fiorentini (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Pamchavan (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Prince (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level.

1400m: Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Big Red (V. Bunde) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Rasputin (Neeraj) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.

