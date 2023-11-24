ADVERTISEMENT

Rasputin and Mojito catch the eye

November 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Rasputin and Mojito caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 24) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Julius (Bhawani) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Cellini (P. Shinde) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Misty (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Shaped well. 2/y/o Flashman (P. Shinde), Attained (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Kings Love (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Multiverse (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Metzinger (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Urged.

1000m: Northern Lights (C. Umesh), Jendayi (P.S. Chouhan) 1-10, 600/41. They were easy. Adonis (V. Bunde) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved well. Serrano (Parmar), Exuma (Dhebe) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Chat (Nazil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Bugatti (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Littorio (P.S. Chouhan) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely.

1200m: Freedom (C.S. Jodha) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/44. Pushed. Endurance (Hamir), Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1400m: King’s Retreat (P.S. Chouhan), Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 1-40, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved nicely. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-38, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43. Pressed. Rasputin (Mustakim), Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished a distance ahead. Note the former.

1600m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively.

