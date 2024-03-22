Rasputin and Lord Eric impress

March 22, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Rasputin and Lord Eric impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Elpenor (J. Chinoy) 42. Easy. Jendayi (Chouhan), Alexandros (Kirtish) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Chopin (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Lord Eric (P. Vinod) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Ariyana Star (Sandesh), Malakhi (Kiran Naidu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Pride’s Angel (S. Saqlain) 1-6, 800/52, 600/37. Urged.

1200m: Rasputin (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Impressed. Encantamento (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Worked well. Treat (Neeraj), Knight Crusader(V. Bunde) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well clear.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.