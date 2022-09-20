Races

Rasputin and Arbitrage show out

Rasputin and Arbitrage showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Frankie (C. Umesh) 1200/600m 39. Easy.

800m: Wellington (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Attained (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Flying Halo (Saba), Hunar (Raghuveer) 51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Arbitrage (H. Gore) 50, 600/36. Pleased.

1200m: Arc De Triomphe (Santosh) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well.

1400m: Exemplify (Sandesh) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.

1600m: Rasputin (Chouhan) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1800m: Zuccarrelli (Trevor) 2-9, 1200/1-25, 600/42. In good shape.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2022 5:49:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/rasputin-and-arbitrage-show-out/article65914033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY