Rasputin and Arbitrage show out

September 20, 2022 17:48 IST

September 20, 2022 17:48 IST

Rasputin and Arbitrage showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Frankie (C. Umesh) 1200/600m 39. Easy.

800m: Wellington (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Attained (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Flying Halo (Saba), Hunar (Raghuveer) 51, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Arbitrage (H. Gore) 50, 600/36. Pleased.

1200m: Arc De Triomphe (Santosh) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well.

1400m: Exemplify (Sandesh) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.

1600m: Rasputin (Chouhan) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1800m: Zuccarrelli (Trevor) 2-9, 1200/1-25, 600/42. In good shape.