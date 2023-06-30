Rapidus, Slainte, Starkova and Balor impress

June 30, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Rapidus, Slainte, Starkova and Balor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Cristaldo (Girish) 40. In fine trim.

1200m: Spacex (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 60039.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Miss American Pie (N.S. Parmar), Moonshot (Dhabe) 45. They finished together. He’s The One (rb) 44.5. Easy. Last Wish (Indrajeet) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Commanding Knight (rb) 43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Slainte (Hindu S) 1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. Tehani (P. Trevor) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Waikiki (N. S. Parmar) 1-15, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan), Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Wonder Woman (Akshay K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine shape.

1400m: Balor (Arul) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Once You Go Black (Hindu S) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Starkova (P. Trevor) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Rapidus (Shreyas), Silver Canyon (Akshay K) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They moved attractively.

1600m: Success (Hindu S) 1-58, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Pleased.

