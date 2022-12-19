  1. EPaper
Rapidus, Julio, Cyrenius, Shubankar, Silver Canyon and Forseti excel

December 19, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Rapidus, Julio, Cyrenius, Shubankar, Silver Canyon and Forseti excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 19).

Inner sand:

1600m: Yukan (Darshan) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-34.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Empress Bella (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Southern Force (Rayan) 42.5. Pleased. Devils Magic (rb), Winmylove (Indrajeet) 44.5. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Blue Dew (Darshan), Spirit Dancer (Nazerul) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Double Scotch (Shreyas) 1-13, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Auspicious Queen (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Knotty Challenger (Nazerul), Dynamic Force (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They finished level. Super Gladiator (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1400m: Granpar (Darshan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Shaped well. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Maintains form. Julio (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Rapidus (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Czarevitch (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Easy.

1600m: Forseti (Antony) 1-57, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-55, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Silver Canyon (Darshan) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Cyrenius (Aliyar) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. An excellent display.

