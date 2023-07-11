Ramiel, Pneuma, Brave Majesty, English Bay, Serai and Art Gallery please

July 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ramiel, Pneuma, Brave Majesty, English Bay, Serai, and Art Gallery pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 11).

Inner sand:

600m: Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep), Fair Counsel (Salman K) 39. They moved impressively. Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 39. Strode out well. Agera (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Capri Girl (Sai Kiran), Born Dancer (R. Ravi) 1-9, 600/40.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Leather Back (Sai Kiran), Blues Ballad (Salman K) 1-26, 1,000/1-8, 600/38.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Classic Charm (Vishal) 44. Strode out well. King Pompous (Khurshad) 46. Easy. Truth In Wine (Hindu S), Contribute (rb) 44.5. They moved together. Sky Princess (rb) 44. Shaped well. Knotty Challenger (Mudassar) 45. Easy. Miss American Pie (N.S. Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 44.5. They finished level.

1000m: Art Gallery (A. Imran) 1-13, 600/42. Impressed. Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 1-13.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. English Bay (A. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. Retains form.

1200m: Ramiel (Hindu S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. A fine display. Crown Consort (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Santorino (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Seoul (Vishal) 1-26, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Cat Whiskers (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Worked well. Brave Majesty (Vishal) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed.

1400m: Serai (Saqlain), Rule Of Law (Vishal) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Pneuma (S. Shareef), Dynamic Force (Mudassar) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former showed out. Pettes Love (rb) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.